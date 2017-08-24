Radio ham rescues epileptic girl on remote Exmoor campsite

Image caption Mike Everett heard the distress call by chance from his home 60 miles away in Bristol

An amateur radio enthusiast helped rescue a girl who was having an epileptic seizure while camping in a remote part of Exmoor.

Mike Everett was scanning the airwaves at his home 60 miles away in Bristol when he heard a mayday call.

He was able to direct paramedics to the area after one of the camping party used a radio set to call for help as there was no mobile phone signal.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital and has since fully recovered.

Mr Everett said he was listening to his radio when he heard the word "ambulance" and knew "by the tone of the man's voice that he needed help straightaway".

Image caption May, who did not give her surname, fell ill while on a camping trip

The 24-year-old electronics student heard the call made by Jon Matthews, a fellow amateur radio enthusiast, who had taken a mobile radio set on the Exmoor camping holiday.

Mr Everett called 999 and was able to relay messages between the emergency operator and Mr Matthews. Paramedics arrived within 10 minutes and the girl, May, was treated at a local hospital.

"I heard the urgency in his voice and I knew he definitely wanted me to respond to his call, or anybody out there, he was absolutely desperate.

"If it weren't for us with radios, I don't think she would have got help in time - it could have been a worse outcome," he said.

May, who did not give her surname, said: "I was worried if the fit carried on for longer that things could have gone wrong because my oxygen levels were low and I needed oxygen - so things could have gone really wrong.

"If Mike didn't connect his radio we wouldn't have had any help."

Mr Everett said he knew it was important to help May as soon as possible because his partner has epilepsy.