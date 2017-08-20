Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Weston-super-Mare

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Saturday afternoon

One person has died in a collision involving a car and a motorbike on a main road into Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset police said the crash happened on the A370 Flowerdown Bridge at 14:20 BST on Saturday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.

No other details have been released about the rider. Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.