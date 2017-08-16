Second WW2 bomb found in Bristol Channel near Hinkley Point

Image copyright BBC/Facebook Live Image caption The previous device was destroyed in a controlled explosion at about 15:00 BST on 8 August

A second suspected World War Two bomb has been found in the Bristol Channel.

The first device was destroyed last week by Navy divers close to Hinkley C power station in Lilstock.

On 8 August a 500lb (226kg) device was discovered 2.5 nautical miles (4.6km) from the coast, about 26ft (8m) below the surface.

The current device is believed to weigh 250lb (113kg) and is 0.3 miles (500m) from the power station. Navy divers are at the scene.

A 0.6 mile (1km) exclusion was set up and a controlled detonation was expected to take place at about 13.30 BST.

HM Coastguard advised people to stay away.

The coast around Lilstock was used as part of a practice bombing range for the Royal Navy.

David Eccles, EDF Energy's Head of Stakeholder Engagement for Hinkley Point C, said: "It is normal practice to check the seabed before construction activity starts on any marine project.

"The safety of the public and our workforce is our priority and we have a team of 10 divers checking the seabed ahead of the construction of the main cooling water tunnels and associated seabed structures for Hinkley Point C.

"We believe the unexploded ordnance probably dates back to the Second World War.

"As a precaution we put a cordon zone around the area and are working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Royal Navy."