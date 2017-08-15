Bath murder: More time to question suspects

Image caption Officers were called to a disturbance in the Sedgemoor Road area of Bristol at 16:30 BST on Sunday

Police have been given extra time to question two people arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Bath.

Officers are treating the death of the 27-year-old in the Sedgemoor Road area on Sunday as murder.

Avon and Somerset Police now has until Wednesday to question a 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 42-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released without charge.

A police spokesman said the area around Sedgemoor Road was still cordoned off, and would remain so for at least another two days.

He said a post-mortem examination had confirmed death was due to a stab wound to the chest.

Formal identification of the victim is not yet complete.