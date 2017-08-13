Arson arrest after shop blazes in Bath

Image caption Fire broke out in the barbershop in Saltford in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following fires at a barbershop and a tattoo parlour in Bath.

A blaze broke out at the barbers in Bath Road, Saltford at about 01:45 BST on 9 August followed by one at a tattoo shop in Cork Place 90 minutes later.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 37-year-old man, from the Bath area, had been arrested in connection with the "suspicious" fires.

He has since been released under investigation.