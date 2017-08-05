Ilchester market cross repair to cost thousands

Image copyright Google/Christopher Brown Image caption The Grade II-listed market cross in Ilchester was knocked down after being hit by a car on Friday

Repair work to a Somerset monument destroyed in a crash will run into five figures, the town trust has said.

The Grade II-listed market cross in Ilchester was knocked down after being hit by a car on Friday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested by police in the early hours on suspicion of drink driving.

Town trustee Graham Mottram, said: "Our major challenge is to put the monument back together again using as much of the original material as we can."

Image copyright Christopher Brown Image caption The base of the monument was damaged "by the impact" and a structural survey will have to be carried out, the town trust has said

Image copyright Christopher Brown Image caption The cross is a Grade II listed building which dates from around 1795

Mr Mottram said they will need to find a stonemason and "some pretty big lumps of ham stone" to replace the column.

"The base has been dismantled by the impact and we're going to have a structural survey as to what needs to be done to stabilise the base," he said.

"I certainly expect it will cost us a five-figure sum, running into six."