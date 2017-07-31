Somerset

Woman arrested following Yeovilton crash death

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving following a crash which left another driver dead.

Police said a Nissan Qashqai "failed to negotiate a series of bends" and crossed over to the opposite carriageway.

The car crashed into a Rover Metro travelling in the opposite direction, killing a front seat passenger.

The crash happened on the B3151 at Costello Hill, Yeovilton, at 23:10 BST on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for anyone with any information about the crash to get in touch.

