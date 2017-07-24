Two dead in A38 crash in Somerset
- 24 July 2017
The driver and passenger of a car have died in a crash involving two vehicles in Somerset.
The crash happened on the A38 near Wellington at White Ball just after midnight on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene from their injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle escaped with minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.