Two dead in A38 crash in Somerset

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at midnight on Sunday

The driver and passenger of a car have died in a crash involving two vehicles in Somerset.

The crash happened on the A38 near Wellington at White Ball just after midnight on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene from their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle escaped with minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.