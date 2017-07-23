Elderly woman conned by fake policeman in Bath

An elderly woman has been conned out of thousands of pounds by a man posing as a police officer.

The 78-year-old victim from Bath received a call on Thursday from a who said he was a policeman.

He persuaded her to attend her bank and withdraw a large sum of money, and a courier collected it from her house.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of fraud by false representation.