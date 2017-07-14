Two men charged with Burnham-on-Sea murder

From the section

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Joseph Pearce, 40, from Burnham-on-Sea was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found dead on Monday.

Joseph Pearce, 40, died from a single stab wound. His body was found at a property on Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea.

Dominic Lacey, 21, of Newham Place, Patchway, and James Hobbs, 43, of Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea, are due before Taunton magistrates on Saturday.

They remain in custody, Avon and Somerset police said.

A 22-year-old man and three women, aged 24, 38 and 54, arrested in connection with the investigation have all been released without charge.