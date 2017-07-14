Somerset

Two men charged with Burnham-on-Sea murder

  • 14 July 2017
  • From the section Somerset
Joseph Pearce Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Joseph Pearce, 40, from Burnham-on-Sea was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found dead on Monday.

Joseph Pearce, 40, died from a single stab wound. His body was found at a property on Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea.

Dominic Lacey, 21, of Newham Place, Patchway, and James Hobbs, 43, of Churchill Close, Burnham-on-Sea, are due before Taunton magistrates on Saturday.

They remain in custody, Avon and Somerset police said.

A 22-year-old man and three women, aged 24, 38 and 54, arrested in connection with the investigation have all been released without charge.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites