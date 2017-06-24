In pictures: Glastonbury highlights

Festivalgoers are settling into the second day of Glastonbury Festival.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made the headlines with his comments about President Trump, Friday's night saw the return of Radiohead on the Pyramid stage and there was a surprise gig by Elbow at The Park stage.

Although it has been a damp start with rain overnight, music fans have mostly escaped the muddy conditions of previous years.

Here are some of the highlights so far:

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at Cineramageddon - a drive-in cinema on the Somerset site.

Bradley Cooper joined Kris Kristofferson on the Pyramid Stage.

There were some acrobatic performances by Bo Ningen.

Large crowds gathered beneath the giant spider at Arcadia.

The rather more sedate cinema option was also a popular choice for some festivalgoers.

Festival goers dressed as astronauts at Shangri-La

This group of music fans were seen at Shangri-La dressed as astronauts.

The rain did not hold off, but the dreaded mud is not as bad as in some previous years.

Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper were spotted in the queue for a shower.