Marine Blackman: Freedom 'feels good'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alexander Blackman says being free is 'a really good feeling'

A Royal Marine jailed for killing a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has described his first days of freedom as "a really good feeling".

Sgt Alexander Blackman was freed 11 days ago after serving seven years in prison for killing a Taliban insurgent.

He said: "It's hard to explain how really good it is, just the freedom to do whatever you want whenever you want."

His wife Claire said having her husband back home was "wonderful".

Mr Blackman, 42, received a life sentence in 2013, but his murder conviction was reduced to manslaughter after a high-profile campaign led by his wife.

He added: "You feel like going outside for five minutes, you can, you feel like going outside for the whole day, you can. It's a really good feeling."

Mrs Blackman's work won a huge amount of public support and funding to pay for the legal battle to appeal the original conviction for murder and subsequent life sentence.

She said: "It's really here, we really did it and I did often wonder if it would ever come but it took a long time to sink in, I didn't quite believe it but now he's home it's wonderful."

Speaking of the moment he killed the Taliban fighter, Mr Blackman said: "I still don't know exactly why I did it.

"A moment of madness is the best description I can give, it's not exactly the proudest moment of my life, I haven't got a definitive answer."

Mrs Blackman added: "It's not for me to judge, I have no concept of just how incredibly stressful it must have been out there."

The marine had been sentenced to seven years for the lesser charge of manslaughter, but because of time already served, was released in the last few weeks.

The 2011 shooting took place after a British patrol base came under fire.