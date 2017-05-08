North Somerset Council worker 'sold child's whereabouts'

A former support worker has admitted selling details of an adopted child's whereabouts to their birth mother.

Androulla Farr, 50, of West Wick, Weston-super-Mare, admitted one count of bribery or corruption while working for North Somerset Council.

Ms Farr accepted the £2,000 bribe, even though the child's details were protected by an adoption order, North Somerset Magistrates' Court was told.

She is due before Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on 6 June.

North Somerset Council confirmed Ms Farr left the authority in 2006.

"We have been helping the police with their inquiries regarding this case," the spokesman added.