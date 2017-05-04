Attlee's granddaughter to run for Lib Dems at election

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jo Roundell Greene speaks about growing up in a political family

The granddaughter of Labour's post-war prime minister Clement Attlee will stand for Parliament for the Liberal Democrats.

Jo Roundell Greene will run in former party leader Paddy Ashdown's Yeovil constituency at the general election next month.

She said she had always felt "comfortable" as a Lib Dems, despite her illustrious family history.

Mr Ashdown said he was "delighted the flame has passed to Jo".

"I didn't think about my grandfather a lot," Ms Roundell Greene said when asked whether her grandfather's legacy overshadowed her own political aspirations.

"I have never, ever been a Conservative and it's fair to say my family were not Conservatives.

"I joined the Lib Dems in 2000 but had always voted Lib Dem before. That is where I am comfortable."

Image copyright Baron/Getty Images Image caption Clement Attlee was Labour leader for 20 years and prime minister from 1945 to 1951

Image copyright Liberal Democrats Image caption Jo Roundell Greene has worked in a chicken factory, as a bricklayer and as a cleaner

Ms Roundell Greene has been a councillor at South Somerset District Council since 2007 and deputy leader of the council since 2015.

The Yeovil seat is a key battleground for the party at next month's general election.

Paddy Ashdown was MP from 1983 to 2001, with David Laws keeping the Lib Dem flag flying in the Somerset seat until 2015.

But Marcus Fysh secured a Conservative win for the first time in more than 30 years at the last election.

Mr Ashdown said: "David Laws and I are delighted that the flame passes to Jo Roundell Greene, who has been an exceptional councillor and champion for our area."

Ms Roundell Greene takes over after the former Lib Dem candidate pulled out of the race last month as she was in the middle of buying a house.

Daisy Benson said it would be unfair to Yeovil constituents "not to be able to devote 100% of my time to campaigning".

The confirmed candidates for the Yeovil constituency so far are: Marcus Fysh (Conservative), Ian Martin (Labour) and Jo Roundell Greene (Liberal Democrat). Other parties are yet to confirm their candidates.