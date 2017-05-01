Refugee aid centre to keep £1,000 stuffed in woolly socks

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A wad of notes was found inside the blue woollen socks

An aid centre which found £1,000 stuffed inside a pair of socks has said it is "absolutely delighted" it can keep the money.

Refugee Aid from Taunton (Raft) found the cash in a bag of donations two months ago after noticing the woolly hosiery was "heavier than expected".

Police said seven people came forward to claim the cash but after investigating said Raft could keep it.

Federica Smith-Roberts, from Raft, said £1,000 was "a lot of money" to them.

She said it will be used to help refugees across Europe and the Middle East.

Image caption Federica Smith-Roberts established Raft in 2015 to gather aid for Syrian refugees

"We're going to spend the money on food and specifically we're going to support two girls, from Wiveliscombe [in Somerset], who are currently in Serbia.

"They're running a project called Solidarity and each day they provide cups of tea for the refugees they look after there.

"This will keep them going and provide a little bit of help and a little bit of homeliness".

When the wad of notes was discovered, the aid centre did not know whether it was a genuine donation or a mistake.

It contacted Avon and Somerset Police, which launched an appeal to find the owner.