Benjamin King inquest: 'Insufficient evidence' against hospital

Image caption Jamie King has starred in The Tudors and Mad Men; his wife Tamara Podemski is a singer and actor

Claims that evidence at an inquest into a baby's death was deliberately falsified will not be pursued by police due to insufficient evidence.

Benjamin King died in May 2016 when he was five days old, after being starved of oxygen before birth.

The inquest heard claims witness statements were changed by the Royal United Hospital's (RUH) legal team.

Avon and Somerset Police said it had reviewed the matter and would not be taking the case any further.

Benjamin was the son of British actor Jamie King and Canadian actor Tamara Podemski.

Ms Podemski was due to have a Caesarean section the night before his birth but was sent home.

'Misremembered stories'

During the inquest, coroner Marie Voisin voiced concerns about the mother's treatment, and her son's subsequent death.

She recorded a narrative conclusion, adding that she would write to the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust in her capacity as coroner in a bid to prevent future deaths.

The coroner referred the case to the police over concerns the hospital misled the court, and had thereby perverted the course of justice.

Speaking at the conclusion of the inquest, Mr King said: "Rather than hearing the truth, we've had to listen to misremembered stories, altered accounts, deflection and diversion."

The coroner has said she will share the findings of a report by the hospital trust, which has not yet been released.

A police spokesman said: "Following a referral from the coroner in this case, we have reviewed the matter.

"At this time, there is insufficient evidence to refer this matter to the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration. We have communicated our findings to the coroner."