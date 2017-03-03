Socks with £1,000 stuffed inside given to refugee charity

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption £1,000 was found hidden inside the socks

A pair of socks with £1,000 stuffed inside has been found among items donated to a refugee charity.

A volunteer at Refugee Aid From Taunton (Raft) discovered the wad of cash after they noticed the footwear was "heavier than expected".

It is not known whether the money was intentionally left inside by a generous donor who wished to remain anonymous.

Avon and Somerset Police has launched an appeal to find the owner.

Raft founder Frederica Smith said the blue socks were found inside a bin bag full of clothes.

Ms Smith said: "One of our volunteers Sue, she was putting a pair of socks into every boot that we send out because they are nice and warm.

"She felt that one was a bit thicker than normal and inside there was the money."

The surprise discovery was made about a month ago and handed in to the police.

If the cash was intended for the charity, Ms Smith said, it would have the potential to make a "huge" difference.

Ms Smith established Raft in 2015 to gather aid for Syrian refugees, initially using her garage as a base.