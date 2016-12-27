Man arrested over death of six-month-old baby
- From the section Bristol
A six-month-old baby has been found dead at a house in Bristol, sparking a murder investigation.
The baby was pronounced dead during the early hours of Christmas morning at a house in Kingswood.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers and paramedics were called to a property in Britton Gardens where they tried to revive the baby without success.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death.