Bristol

Man arrested over death of six-month-old baby

  • 27 December 2016
  • From the section Bristol

A six-month-old baby has been found dead at a house in Bristol, sparking a murder investigation.

The baby was pronounced dead during the early hours of Christmas morning at a house in Kingswood.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers and paramedics were called to a property in Britton Gardens where they tried to revive the baby without success.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death.