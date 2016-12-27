M5 closed in Somerset due to ice and collisions on road

Image copyright Highways Agency Image caption Pictures taken from motorway cameras appear to show the Avonmouth bridge covered in ice

Part of the M5 in Somerset has been closed in both directions due to ice on the road.

The motorway was shut between junction 21, near Weston-super-Mare, and junction 18A, near Bristol, at around 0900 GMT after freezing temperatures were recorded overnight.

The M49 Avonmouth bridge is also closed in both directions.

Highways England said the motorway will stay closed until gritters can attend.

The agency said there had been three separate crashes in the morning, causing the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 18, and southbound between junction 18 and junction 19.

The stretch between junction 18 and 19 has now been re-opened in both directions.

Signed diversion routes are in place and drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys while the area is cleared.

Police said there had been one or two "minor prangs" on the bridge which led to its closure while the vehicles were recovered, but that the road was gritted overnight.

Queues of traffic are reported to be building in both directions with long lines of cars along the A4 Portway into Bristol as drivers divert away.

BBC weather presenter Emily Wood said temperatures had reached freezing or just below in the Bristol area overnight as forecast.

She said: "At present it is still freezing but temperatures should reach around 5 degrees this afternoon before dipping below freezing again overnight."