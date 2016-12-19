Glastonbury Festival 2019 move to protect Worthy Farm

Image copyright AP Image caption At Glastonbury 2016 the rain fell leaving the traditional mud bath

The 2019 Glastonbury Festival could be held at a site 100 miles away from Worthy Farm, "towards the Midlands" to help protect the main site.

Festival founder Michael Eavis said the new site would be used every five years to help the land at his farm recover.

"I'm arranging to move the show [but] it would be a huge loss to Somerset if it went there forever," he said.

A previous plan to move to Longleat had been considered but owners of the Wiltshire attraction turned it down.

Media caption Michael Eavis insists he did not want to move the festival permanently

"We've got a wonderful product what we do and we can do it almost anywhere," Mr Eavis said.

"I love my own farm... I might have to move it eventually.

"Most people are on side now and it's a wonderful, wonderful boost for the whole of Somerset and beyond as well.

"I don't want to lose it for ever, no way."

The Glastonbury Festival started in 1970 when Mr Eavis organised a gig in his field to pay off his bank overdraft.

With wife Jean and daughter Emily, Eavis has evolved the event from a small gathering of hippies to a world famous carnival hosting some 175,000 people each year.