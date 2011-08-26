The number of complaints made about community health services in Somerset has risen 78% in the past year.

Figures released by the NHS show the number of people writing to complain rose from 50 to 89.

Issues ranged from accusing members of staff of having a bad attitude, to a lost piece of clothing at a hospital.

The number of complaints about South Western Ambulance Service dropped by 30%, and those against NHS North Somerset fell by almost 50%.

NHS Somerset spokesman, Paul Courtney, said: "We want to reassure people that this relates to services within our community hospitals which are seeing tens of thousands of patients every year, so the percentage overall of the total number of patients we see are very small numbers."