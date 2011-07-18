Man, 79, accused of murdering his wife
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Somerset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 79-year-old man has appeared in court in Somerset accused of murdering his wife.
Malcolm Beardon appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.
The body of his wife Margaret, 78, was found at their home in Churchfields, Wellington, on 15 July.
Mr Beardon is due at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday for a bail hearing. He spoke only to confirm his personal details during the short hearing.