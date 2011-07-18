Man, 79, accused of murdering his wife

From the section

Image caption Margaret Beardon was found at her home in Wellington on Friday

A 79-year-old man has appeared in court in Somerset accused of murdering his wife.

Malcolm Beardon appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

The body of his wife Margaret, 78, was found at their home in Churchfields, Wellington, on 15 July.

Mr Beardon is due at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday for a bail hearing. He spoke only to confirm his personal details during the short hearing.