Somerset

Seven hurt in motorway crash on M5 in Somerset

  • 16 July 2011
  • From the section Somerset

Seven people, including an infant, were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the M5 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between the Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater junctions at 1235 BST on Saturday.

One person who was trapped in the wreckage was released by firefighters.

The accident comes less than 24 hours since a seven-car pile-up on the same stretch of motorway which caused tailbacks to the Taunton junction.

On that occasion two people were cut out of one of the vehicles and five people, including a child, taken to hospital.

The busy motorway was closed for 90 minutes while the accident was cleared.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites