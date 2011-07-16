Seven hurt in motorway crash on M5 in Somerset

Seven people, including an infant, were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the M5 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between the Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater junctions at 1235 BST on Saturday.

One person who was trapped in the wreckage was released by firefighters.

The accident comes less than 24 hours since a seven-car pile-up on the same stretch of motorway which caused tailbacks to the Taunton junction.

On that occasion two people were cut out of one of the vehicles and five people, including a child, taken to hospital.

The busy motorway was closed for 90 minutes while the accident was cleared.