Boy, 12, seriously injured in Bridgwater road collision

Image caption The boy is being treated for head and chest injuries

A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a collision with a van in Bridgwater, Somerset.

The boy was cycling when the accident happened at the crossroads at West Street at about 0815 BST on Friday.

He was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton for treatment to head and chest injuries.

The road was closed while the accident was investigated. An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman appealed for witnesses to contact collision investigators.