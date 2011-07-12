Shepton Mallet 'hub approved by Mendip council

A new "public sector hub" for Shepton Mallet has been approved at a meeting by the ruling Conservative cabinet on Mendip District Council.

The Cannards Grave offices could be shared with other organisations including Somerset County Council and Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Deputy leader of Mendip District Council Tom Killen said the plans would "save in excess of £7m" over 20 years.

It could bring another 300 people to the centre of Shepton Mallet.