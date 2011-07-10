Music fans enjoy T4 on the Beach at Weston-super-Mare

Tens of thousands of music lovers travelled to Weston-super-Mare beach for the T4 on the Beach.

The sold-out event featured acts including N-Dubz, Scouting for Girls and the Sugababes.

The first T4 festival took place in Great Yarmouth and was called Pop Beach, before changing its location and name in 2005.

The planned opening act, boy band JLS, pulled out citing "production problems".

In a message on its Facebook page the band said it was "gutted" it was unable to perform.

"As a result of not being allowed to soundcheck and rehearse JLS cannot perform their set which had been especially created for T4.

"JLS are gutted they are unable to perform on stage today and are sorry to fans who have travelled to see them but this situation was out of their control."

Previously singer Jessie J announced she was unable to take part in Sunday's show on medical grounds after breaking her foot.

Extra police have been drafted into the seaside town, where a crowd of 50,000 people is expected.

Supt Richard Cadden said: "Once again this year we have worked closely with organisers to ensure that we are able to provide a safe environment for everyone, whether you are attending T4 or having a day out in the town."