A woman was raped in a toilet at a pub over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It happened at about 23:00 BST on Sunday at the New Inn on Stafford Road in Newport, Shropshire.

West Mercia Police is appealing for help tracing a white man, in his early 50s, who is described as wearing blue jeans and a green, pin-striped shirt.

The force is calling for anyone in the pub - and who may have taken photographs of their night out - to come forward.

The attack happened in a disabled toilet at the venue.