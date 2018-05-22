Image copyright Google Image caption The proposed closure is due to be completed by the end of 2018

Up to 70 jobs are set to be lost after a clothing manufacturer announced plans to close its UK premises.

Fruit of the Loom plans to close its head office and distribution centre based in Telford and relocate to Europe and north Africa.

In a statement, the US company said the move is an "effort to optimise its supply chain" and not a reflection of the "hard work of our employees".

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce said it was a "major blow for Telford".

The company said the cuts are "a necessity to streamline operations in a highly competitive marketplace", but added its workers will be supported.

Keith Winter, a director of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said the news is "a surprise".

"Shropshire is bucking the trend," he said. "Business is coming into Telford and Shropshire, rather than leaving."

Fruit of the Loom anticipates its UK operations will cease by the end 2018.