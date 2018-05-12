Image copyright Google maps Image caption The Feathers Hotel is a well-known building in Ludlow

Elevated levels of bacteria have been found at a hotel where a guest died after contracting Legionnaires' disease.

The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow closed in September following the death of 69-year-old Elaine Brown.

Shropshire Council and Public Health England said routine water sampling had again found legionella.

They said they were taking "urgent" steps following the discovery and parts of the hotel would close.

Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Elaine Brown, pictured with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, stayed at the hotel last summer

Mrs Brown, from Stoneycroft, Liverpool, stayed a the hotel in July. Another woman also contracted the disease after staying at The Feathers, but she recovered.

The hotel reopened in November, when Shropshire Council and Public Health England said they were happy the necessary steps had been taken.

It has since gone on sale for £2.65m.

Shropshire Council said a temporary, voluntary closure of parts of the hotel would be in place until further precautionary works could be carried out.

It added the elevated levels had only been detected in the recent set of samples and no new cases of Legionnaires' disease had been associated with the hotel.

Legionnaires' disease

A potentially fatal lung infection caused by legionella bacteria

It is not contagious and cannot be spread directly from person to person

It is caught by breathing in small droplets of contaminated water

Initial symptoms include a high fever and muscle pain

Legionnaires' disease is three times more common in men than women and mostly affects people aged over 50

An estimated 10% of people who contract the disease will die from complications arising from infection

Source: NHS

The council said, as a precautionary measure, guests who have stayed at the hotel within the past 14 days would be contacted by the hotel.

It said anyone who was concerned and exhibiting symptoms should contact their GP.