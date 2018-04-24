Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry, 4, steals the show after donor discussion on BBC Breakfast

A mother says Facebook did nothing to remove an image of her and her ill son in a fake advert on the site.

Harry Maceachen, seven, was born with a rare liver disease and stole the show when he appeared on BBC Breakfast with mother Clare in December 2015.

But an image from that day started appearing on the site in an advert for crypto currency in February.

Mrs Maceachen, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, said she reported it repeatedly. Facebook is yet to comment.

It has said misleading ads are not allowed and any reported are removed.

It comes as consumer campaigner Martin Lewis announced on Facebook he was to launch UK High Court proceedings against the social media giant after about 50 fake ads bearing his name appeared on the site.

Mrs Maceachen posted her story below his statement saying: "I've asked them to remove it, reported it to Facebook as fake news, even reported it to Facebook for unauthorised use of an image of my son.

"They acknowledged and asked for a screen shot of his birth certificate, but then did nothing.

"I'm really, really hacked off."

Image copyright Clare Maceachen Image caption An image of the appearance was used in a fake ad

Mrs Maceachen told BBC News she was shocked to see the advert by Stiff News and had not agreed to it.

She said she reported Stiff News to Facebook five times for harassment but received a "fairly standard reply" suggesting she block or unfollow the page.

"It felt like I had no control and I just kept hitting a brick wall," she said.

The article linked to the advert has now disappeared, but the image is still available, she said.

"Our pictures are out in the public domain - you do something to raise awareness, I accept that," she said.

"But you don't expect it to be used on a fake news story and what made it worse was it's a photo of my child, and a sick child."

Image caption Clare Maceachen said Harry was now doing well after receiving part of his father's liver

Harry, who was four when he appeared on BBC Breakfast, captured people's hearts with his boundless energy and laughter.

He started to giggle and then run around the set when he spotted himself on the camera monitors in the studio.

After an unsuccessful liver operation, Harry received part of his father's liver in March 2016 and is now back at school and doing very well, his mother said.

She added that she had been contacted by another mother who saw the advert and would have used it had she not seen Mrs Maceachen's comments warning that it was "fake news".

"Facebook need to be more proactive, it's completely inappropriate," she said.

"If they're asked to take it down, they should."