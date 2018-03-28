Image copyright Google Image caption Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper was found dead in Farmers Gate, Newport

Police forces are being investigated over their handling of a woman's concerns days before she was shot dead.

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper's body was found in a car outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, on 26 January - she was 51.

A police watchdog said she had contacted Staffordshire Police on 12 January "reporting a number of domestic-related incidents".

The information, it said, was passed to West Mercia Police, with an officer obtaining further details from her.

Ms Gabriel-Hooper died from a gunshot wound to her neck.

Derrick Campbell from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "We will be looking at the decision-making and actions of both police forces prior to Ms Gabriel-Hooper's death, and considering relevant force and national policies."

A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her death remained in hospital with gunshot wounds, the IOPC said.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We note the decision by the IOPC and will fully support them in their investigation."

The Staffordshire force has been contacted for comment.