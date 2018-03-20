Image copyright LOWE FAMILY Image caption Lucy Lowe was 14 when she became pregnant with 26-year-old taxi driver Azhar Ali Memood

A 16-year-old mother killed in a fire by the man who groomed her was "100%" let down by the authorities, her daughter has said.

Lucy Lowe was 14 when she became pregnant by 26-year-old Azhar Ali Memood in Telford, a town at the centre of child sexual exploitation claims.

Tasnim Lowe said police and social services should have "taken charge" to protect her mother.

West Mercia Police is yet to comment. The council "regrets" its conduct.

Lucy was legally incapable of consent when she was targeted by Memood aged 12. The schoolgirl gave birth to Tasnim when she was 14 and was pregnant with his second child when she was murdered.

The taxi driver was jailed for life in 2001 for killing Lucy, and her sister and mother, in the blaze in Telford.

Ms Lowe, 18, told BBC 5 live the authorities and her mother's school should have stepped in to stop the teenager being groomed by Memood,

"They should have been like, 'This is wrong. This is illegal, we are going to do something about it'," she said.