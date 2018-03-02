Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption DNA taken from Mark John Hemmings linked him to a rape committed 25 years previously

A man who was caught for the rape of a woman 25 years ago, after a police dog was stabbed and his DNA taken, has been jailed

Maggie Gordon, then 36, was attacked by Mark John Hemmings when she walked to work through Telford Town Park in 1993.

Mrs Gordon had reported the rape to police but no suspect was identified. She has since died.

At a hearing on Friday, Hemmings was sentenced to serve 10 years and six months.

Mrs Gordon's son, John, said she always had hope that her attacker would be caught, and a week before she died she told him: "They'll catch him one day."

Following the attack on the police dog in August, a sample of Hemmings' DNA was taken and was matched to the rape.

Hemmings, 58, admitted the offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this year.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption John Gordon said he has spoken out in order to show how the attack ruined his mother's life

The court heard how he approached Mrs Gordon from behind, dragged her to the ground whilst holding a knife to her throat, then subjected her to a violent rape.

Mr Gordon, who was 15 at time time of the attack, said it had "completely ruined" his mother's life.

He said: "The room would light up with her in it. She was the happiest person I can remember before it happened.

"The sad thing is after the event, all that changed, with no doubt."

Mr Gordon said his mother became "anxious" and unable to live "normally".

He added: "His sentence will never be enough to repay what she lost. It is good he has been caught, but it will never be enough."

Mr Gordon also said the case showed the value of DNA evidence and the national database.