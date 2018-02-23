Telford man in court charged with woman's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a flat in Telford.
Lynn McNally, 46, was found dead at a property in Mullinder Drive in Ketley on Wednesday. West Mercia Police said she died from multiple stab wounds.
Paul Beddows, 44, also of Mullinder Drive, has appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 26 February.
Supt Tom Harding said Ms McNally's next-of-kin were being supported by specialist officers.
The force previously said it was treating the death as an "isolated incident" and said its investigation is still ongoing.