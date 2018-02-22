Shropshire

Telford man charged with murder after woman found dead

  • 22 February 2018
Image caption A woman's body was found at a property on Mullinder Drive during the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a flat in Telford.

Police were called to the property on Mullinder Drive in Ketley on Wednesday when they discovered her body.

Paul Beddows, 44, also of Mullinder Drive, was charged with murder on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said its investigation was "still very much ongoing" and it was "treating this as an isolated incident".

