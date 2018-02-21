Men in court on child sex charges

Three men have appeared in court charged with conspiring to rape a 15-year-old girl.

Ayad Abdulla Hizam, 21, of Bridgecroft, Ghamer Sulayman, 22, of Mercia Drive and Saleh Qasem, 19, of Poplar Avenue, Runcorn Road, all in Birmingham, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

It follows an investigation by West Mercia Police into alleged child sexual exploitation in Telford.

They were bailed to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 26 March.

Mr Hizam is also accused of five counts of child abduction and five counts of sexual activity with a child, while Mr Suleyman faces charges of two counts of rape, false imprisonment and causing a child to view indecent images.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between the 30 June and 30 July 2016.