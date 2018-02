Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The area has been cordoned off and police inquiries are taking place

A woman has been found dead at a property in Shropshire.

Police found the woman's body when they were called to a property on Mullinder Drive, Ketley, Telford, during the early hours.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police said a cordon is in place around where the incident happened and there will be a police presence in the area as inquiries continue.