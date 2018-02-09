Image copyright Getty Creative

Jobs are being lost in the building industry as a housing developer has gone into administration.

Forty-one members of staff at Saxonby (Affordable Housing) Ltd, in Shrewsbury, have been made redundant, administrators said.

All other companies in the group are unaffected.

Work at construction sites has been paused and administrators FRP Advisory LLP are deciding whether to sell all or part of the company.

