Image copyright Shrewsbury BID Image caption The animals have been installed for two weeks

Giant lions, bears and gorillas are lining up on a Shropshire road as part of a celebration of evolution.

Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury has become #Wildcop while being partially closed for resurfacing.

Six fibreglass life-size model animals have made it their home as part of a project based upon the town's links to naturalist Charles Darwin.

The team behind the project said it wanted to do "something fun".

Image copyright Shewsbury Police Image caption Well that's not something you see every day

The #WildCop project was the brainchild of Shrewsbury BID who brought the figures in for two weeks as part of the Darwin Shrewsbury Festival.

Image copyright Shrewsbury BID Image caption The project looks to reveal the town's links to Charles Darwin

As part of the plans, a vacant shop front has been turned into rainforest with activities for children due to start there on Friday and run until 23 February.

Image copyright Shrewsbury BID Image caption A vacant shop front has also been transformed into a rainforest as part of the project

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Bid said: "A part road closure presented an opportunity to do something fun over half term that wouldn't normally be possible and to attract people into town and visit Wyle Cop."