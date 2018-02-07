Image copyright Family handout Image caption A £2,000 reward is being offered for information that could help to find missing Russell Blent

Fresh searches are being conducted in a bid to find a missing Shropshire man.

Russell Blent, 37, was last seen walking by Meole Brace roundabout, in Shrewsbury, on 17 March 2016 and reported missing in April that year.

Specialist officers and dogs from West Mercia Police will be examining the Reabrook, behind flats on the Meole Brace estate in Shrewsbury.

A £2,000 reward is also being offered for information that could help police to locate him.

Det Ch Insp Neil Jamieson, from West Mercia Police's major investigation unit, said the force had spoken to numerous witnesses and people who knew Mr Blent to piece together his movements before his disappearance.

He said officers had already searched many areas where Mr Blent could be, but are yet to find him.

Det Ch Insp Jamieson urged people to check outbuildings and sheds that may not have been used for some time.

Mr Blent is white, 6ft 1in (1.8m) tall and of heavy build.

'Collecting his benefits'

He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue tracksuit bottoms and training shoes, but could also have been wearing a deep purple top or red jumper.

The detective added: "We continue to support Russell's family, who are desperate to find out what has happened to him.

"It is completely out of character for Russell to have disappeared and we know he hasn't done any of the things he would do daily, weekly or monthly, including collecting his benefits, something he would always do without fail."