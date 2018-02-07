Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shropshire Crown Green Bowls Association has sent every club a new code of conduct

A rise in alcohol-related trouble has led to a crown green bowls association toughening up its rules.

All clubs in Shropshire have been sent a new code of conduct as a result of "over-enthusiastic" behaviour, mainly from spectators and due to alcohol.

Players can be fined, suspended or banned if the new rules regarding drunken behaviour are not followed.

"It started to creep in a bit last year, mostly among spectators," the outgoing county president said.

Mike Caddick added: "They were being over-enthusiastic mainly as a result of alcohol.

"When it starts to get a bit too noisy and a bit too personal with the bad language then it spoils everybody's enjoyment.

"The general opinion is that it is not wanted in bowls, it is not what bowls is about."

The tougher guidelines received overwhelming approval at the association's AGM at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury.

Mr Caddick said one player had already been banned from playing and watching matches due to anti-social behaviour.

He added: "He turned up several times and disrupted proceedings. It wasn't as enjoyable as it should have been.

"Hopefully the action taken by the county will be sufficient to deter future incidents."