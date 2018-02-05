Image caption A High Court judge was told a hospital trust has agreed a multi-million-pound settlement with the parents of a boy left disabled

The family of a boy left "profoundly disabled" at birth have won a multi-million-pound payout, a judge was told.

His parents reached an agreement on compensation after taking action against Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Mr Justice Jay, at the High Court, heard that the trust, which runs two county hospitals had "admitted clinical negligence".

The boy, who cannot be identified, is now a teenager.

Barrister William Latimer-Sayer QC told the judge at the hearing in London the trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals, "admitted clinical negligence" as a result of "mismanagement" of the boy's birth.

He said the boy had been left "profoundly disabled".

Lawyers representing the trust told the judge that bosses had apologised.

Mr Justice Jay approved the settlement and said the boy could not be identified.

Little detail of the background to the case emerged at the hearing.