Image copyright Google maps Image caption The Feathers Hotel is a well-known building in Ludlow

A hotel at the centre of a Legionnaires' outbreak which led to a woman's death has gone on the market.

The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow, Shropshire, closed in September last year after Elaine Brown, 69, contracted the disease after a stay in July.

It reopened in November, when Shropshire Council and Public Health England said they were happy steps had been taken.

It has now gone on sale for £2.65m through Christie & Co.

The hotel was built in the early 17th Century and estate agents say its current owners are looking to retire.

Included in the sale is the 40-bedroom hotel, four retail units, which are currently rented, and a four-bedroom flat.

Charles Jones, from Christie & Co, said: "We expect to see high interest from local, national and international operators."

Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Elaine Brown (left), pictured with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, stayed at the hotel in July

The hotel has attracted positive reviews from the likes of Nikolaus Pevsner and the New York Times, but made the news for a very different reason last year.

Elaine Brown, from Liverpool, died in mid-August, just a few months after another guest caught the disease.

The hotel voluntarily shut in the summer when Public Health England found a link with the bacteria in its water samples.

An investigation into Mrs Brown's death is continuing.