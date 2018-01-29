Image copyright Other Image caption The supermarket's owner said nightwear was not suitable attire for shopping

A supermarket has banned customers from wearing nightwear after a man shopped in just his pants and a dressing gown.

Tuffins, in Craven Arms, Shropshire, has put a sign up saying pyjama wearers would be "asked to leave".

Store owner Harry Delves said: "We had someone not long ago on a Sunday morning coming in in their pants and a dressing gown.

"You've got to look at that and think 'hang on, that's not acceptable is it'?"

Midlands Live: Sandwell children's services 'inadequate' again; Donations not flowers plea for Regis

Mr Delves added: "We're a family business at the end of the day.

"It comes to a point where you've got to have standards."

Last year, Tesco said shoppers wearing nightclothes was "not a big issue" after a customer in Salford asked it on Facebook to refuse to serve them.

Previously one of its sister stores in Cardiff put up signs asking people not to shop barefoot or in nightwear.

A Tesco spokesman commented the firm did not have a strict dress code but did not want other customers to be offended.