Farmers Gate lies within a newly-built estate on the outskirts of Newport

A woman has been found shot dead inside a car.

The victim, in her 50s, was discovered with a shotgun wound to her neck in Farmers Gate, Newport, Shropshire, on Friday.

A shotgun was recovered on farmland near Sutton, Shrewsbury, during the arrest of a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

West Mercia Police said it is believed the man and woman were known to each other.

The force said officers received several reports of a gunshot being fired in Newport shortly after 23:00 BST.

Supt Sue Thomas appealed for witnesses.