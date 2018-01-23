Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption Satnam Singh Blugher was found with serious head and torso injuries on 26 June last year

A man has been jailed for 28 years for stabbing his friend more than 50 times and stealing his savings and jewellery.

Belkar Singh, 58, had overstayed his visitor visa after arriving in the UK from India, but was offered dishwashing work by Satnam Singh Blugher at his Shropshire roadside cafe.

But Stafford Crown Court heard Singh became "embittered" and attacked Mr Blugher at the cafe and stole £48,000.

He denied murder but was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday.

Judge Michael Chambers QC described the murder, last June, as based on greed.

He said Singh's defence was "convoluted" and the cafe dishwasher had shown "no remorse whatsoever", even encouraging his family in India to lie for him.

The court heard Singh knew where the savings and jewellery were at the cafe, Tony's Diner in the village of Halfway House, and he first hit 67-year-old Mr Blugher with a chapatti pan before stabbing him.

Mr Blugher was found at his cafe, on the main road between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, on 26 June last year with serious head and torso injuries.

In a victim impact statement, his son Hardeep said that the death of his father had left him angry, frustrated and completely devastated.

He said he had watched Singh play with his children and sent money to India for him and described the murder "brutal".