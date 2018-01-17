Image copyright FLICKR Image caption Shropshire Council wants to buy three Shrewsbury shopping centres in a £60m deal

The purchase of three shopping centres by Shropshire Council has been criticised after it emerged the authority won't have to pay millions of pounds in tax.

The council is buying the centres from an offshore trust, meaning it won't have to pay stamp duty.

Although the move is legal, opponents described it as "immoral".

The council said it will move the trust 'in shore' in six to 12 month's time.

Neither the owners or the council will comment further until the £60 million deal is completed on January 23.

The Conservative-run authority wants to revamp the Darwin and Pride Hill centres and take over the running of the Riverside to bring in extra revenue.

The council is buying the centres through the UK Commercial Property Trust which is commonly used to buy and hold interests in UK real estate.

Image caption The Pride Hill shopping centre is to become council-owned

The BBC understands that the trust originally purchased the centres offshore, so that is how it is selling them on.

There is no stamp duty, VAT or equivalent forms of indirect taxation on the creation or transfer of assets to a trust based in Jersey.

Opposition councillors, who asked not to be named, said the deal is "immoral" and the authority "should not be doing this."

Former leader of the council, Keith Barrow, commented on the news on Twitter stating: "So councils shouldn't pay any tax at all? On anything? NI? VAT?

"If they're not profit-making organisations, why did ours just buy three shopping centres?"

Previously, council chief executive Clive Wright said the purchase of the centres is "the biggest investment" the authority had ever made.