The legacy of a historic foundry must be "recognised" as it goes up for sale, according to locals.

The Aga Rangemaster foundry in Coalbrookdale, Shropshire, closed in November, ending 300 years of ironworking on the site.

Its owners have now put the site up for sale and residents say they want to see any buyer preserve its "unparalleled" history.

A former worker says it should remain as an industrial site.

Cast iron production began at the site when industrialist Abraham Darby opened a factory in 1709.

Generations of families in Telford were employed at the foundry, with 35 people still working there when it closed two months ago,

Graham Hickman, 68, of High Street, Ironbridge, was an employee at the foundry for 40 years, from 1965 to 2005.

He began work in the cost office before becoming cost accountant for the site.

He said a new buyer needed to "remember" the history of the site with any new development.

Mr Hickman said: "There is a lot of scope to do something unique there that will preserve what was there."

Signs appeared outside the foundry earlier this week, with the sale being managed by JLL.

Councillor Nicola Lowery, ward member for The Gorge on Telford & Wrekin Council, said she believed developing the site for residential purpose would be "very short-sighted" and also wants to see its history maintained.

She added: "As the birthplace of the industrial revolution, the history associated with this site is unparalleled. Therefore it is essential that a buyer is identified that takes inspiration from this."

A spokeswoman for Aga Rangemaster said it had "reluctantly" come to the decision to stop manufacturing in Coalbrookdale.

It said it would make interested parties aware of the historical significance of the site.