Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Hadley area of Telford.

The victim, in her late teens, was walking along Sunningdale Road at about 04:45 GMT on Friday when she accepted a lift.

The driver then stopped the grey or silver saloon in the Crescent Road area and assaulted her, police said.

The man, in his 20s, is described as Asian, about 6ft 3ins, of medium build, with dark hair and a trimmed beard.

Det Sgt Anthony Cleobury said the woman had accepted the lift "in good faith believing the suspect was helping her" and had been left "completely distraught".