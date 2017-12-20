Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Timothy Moule was remanded in custody ahead of his trial on 8 May 2018

The former head teacher of a primary school has denied a number of child sex offences.

Timothy Moule, 46, pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 charges when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court.

Mr Moule, of Severn Way in Cressage, is charged with five counts of voyeurism, making indecent images of children and abducting a teenage boy.

He also faces two charges of taking images of a child and causing a child to look at a sexual image.

He was remanded in custody and will face trial on 8 May 2018.